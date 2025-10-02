S&P Global的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L8級別每year$125K到L13級別每year$284K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$138K。 查看S&P Global總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L8
$125K
$117K
$1.4K
$6.9K
L9
$104K
$95.5K
$286
$8.6K
L10
$125K
$115K
$0
$9.4K
L11
$163K
$146K
$0
$16.9K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在S&P Global，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (16.50% 半年)