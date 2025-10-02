S&P Global的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Delhi Area範圍從L8級別每year₹1.28M到L9級別每year₹2.2M。 每year薪酬 in Greater Delhi Area套餐的中位數總計₹2.03M。 查看S&P Global總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L8
₹1.28M
₹1.25M
₹0
₹30.5K
L9
₹2.2M
₹2M
₹0
₹202K
L10
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L11
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在S&P Global，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (16.50% 半年)