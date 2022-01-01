公司目錄
S&P Global
S&P Global 薪資

S&P Global的薪資範圍從低端行銷營運每年總薪酬$4,029到高端企業發展的$335,168。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 S&P Global. 最後更新： 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
軟體工程師
L8 $13.3K
L9 $24.5K
L10 $30.1K
L11 $45K
L13 $77K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

數據工程師

產品經理
Median $89.4K
軟體工程經理
Median $290K

資料分析師
Median $12K
資料科學家
Median $160K
業務分析師
Median $170K
解決方案架構師
Median $205K

Data Architect

會計師
$111K
業務營運
$124K
企業發展
$335K
客戶成功
$89.6K
資料科學經理
$53.8K
財務分析師
$62.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$48.9K
管理顧問
$90.8K
行銷
$89.6K
行銷營運
$4K
產品設計師
$104K
專案經理
$52.8K
項目經理
$55K
銷售
$270K
銷售工程師
$109K
技術專案經理
$155K
股權歸屬時程

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票類型
RSU

在S&P Global，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：

  • 33% 歸屬於 1st- (16.50% 半年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 2nd- (16.50% 半年)

  • 33% 歸屬於 3rd- (16.50% 半年)

常見問題

S&P Global最高薪職位是企業發展 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$335,168。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
S&P Global年度總薪酬中位數為$89,550。

