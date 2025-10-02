Samolet Information Technologist (IT) 薪資 在Saint Petersburg Metro Area

What is the highest jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) salary at Samolet in Saint Petersburg Metro Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Samolet in Saint Petersburg Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 1,394,513. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Samolet jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) employees get paid in Saint Petersburg Metro Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Samolet for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role in Saint Petersburg Metro Area is RUB 977,351.