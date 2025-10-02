公司目錄
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
SailPoint 軟體工程經理 薪資 在Greater Austin Area

SailPoint的軟體工程經理薪酬 in Greater Austin Area套餐中位數每year總計$250K。 查看SailPoint總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
SailPoint
Software Engineering Manager
Austin, TX
年度總薪資
$250K
職級
hidden
底薪
$250K
Stock (/yr)
$0
獎金
$0
在職年資
2-4 年
工作經驗
11+ 年
職涯等級是什麼 SailPoint?

$160K

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在SailPoint，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 軟體工程經理 at SailPoint in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $420,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SailPoint for the 軟體工程經理 role in Greater Austin Area is $229,000.

