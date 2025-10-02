SailPoint的軟體工程師薪酬 in Greater Austin Area範圍從L2級別每year$100K到L6級別每year$211K。 每year薪酬 in Greater Austin Area套餐的中位數總計$142K。 查看SailPoint總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/2/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$100K
$94K
$4.4K
$2K
L3
$132K
$117K
$9.1K
$6.4K
L4
$168K
$145K
$15K
$7.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在SailPoint，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)