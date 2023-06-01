公司目錄
Safety Center
熱門洞察
    • 關於

    Safety Center Incorporated, formerly known as Sacramento Safety Council, is a 501(c)(3) community benefit organization founded in 1934 to reduce injuries and save lives by providing safety education and training programs for all ages. Their programs include Safetyville USA for children, driving simulators and alcohol & drug education for teens, California Motorcyclist Safety Program, workplace safety training, court-referred DUI programs, and senior defensive driving program. They aim to empower positive behavior change and help people live safe, healthy, and productive lives.

    https://safetycenter.org
    網站
    1934
    成立年份
    126
    員工數量
    $10M-$50M
    預估營收
    總部

