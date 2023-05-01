公司目錄
Safe Security
Safe Security 薪資

Safe Security的薪資範圍從低端的軟體工程師年度總薪酬$59,467到高端的銷售工程師$172,354。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Safe Security. 最後更新： 8/15/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $59.5K
資料科學家
$164K
產品經理
$71.9K

銷售工程師
$172K
常見問題

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Safe Security on 銷售工程師 at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $172,354. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Safe Security mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $118,021.

