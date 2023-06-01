公司目錄
RXQ Compounding
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於RXQ Compounding的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    RXQ Compounding, LLC is an FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility located in Albany, OH, that guarantees safety, availability, and compliance. They emerged in front of new regulations from the FDA governing compounding facilities and the state board of pharmacy to assure that the safest products are delivered to their customers and patients. All products are manufactured in an ISO 5 environment, and they have partnered with the Ohio Innovation Fund to develop a viable enterprise in Southern Ohio.

    https://rxqcompounding.com
    網站
    2014
    成立年份
    126
    員工人數
    $1M-$10M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到RXQ Compounding的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源