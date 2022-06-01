公司目錄
Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies 薪資

Rocket Companies的薪資範圍從低端的招募專員年度總薪酬$75,876到高端的資料科學經理$215,735。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Rocket Companies. 最後更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $131K

後端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $183K
商務拓展
$199K

資料分析師
$99K
資料科學經理
$216K
資料科學家
$109K
財務分析師
$119K
人力資源
$94.5K
資訊技術專業人員
$171K
行銷
$99.5K
產品設計師
$171K
產品設計經理
$183K
招募專員
$75.9K
軟體工程經理
$137K
解決方案架構師
$186K
常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Rocket Companies is 資料科學經理 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rocket Companies is $136,680.

