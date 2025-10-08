Roche的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in United StatesSenior Software Engineer級別每year總計$213K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$216K。 查看Roche總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$213K
$184K
$6.7K
$22.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
