Roblox的用戶體驗設計師薪酬 in United States範圍從IC1級別每year$189K到IC6級別每year$470K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$350K。 查看Roblox總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
IC1
$189K
$150K
$35.8K
$2.9K
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$361K
$217K
$143K
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
45%
年 1
35%
年 2
20%
年 3
在Roblox，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
45% 歸屬於 1st-年 (11.25% 每季)
35% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (8.75% 每季)
20% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (5.00% 每季)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在Roblox，RSUs採用3年歸屬時程：
33% 歸屬於 1st-年 (8.25% 每季)
33% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (8.25% 每季)
33% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (8.25% 每季)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Roblox，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.