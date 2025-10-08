Robinhood的安全軟體工程師薪酬 in United StatesL4級別每year總計$531K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$520K。 查看Robinhood總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$531K
$240K
$273K
$17.7K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Robinhood，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
100%
年 1
在Robinhood，RSUs採用1年歸屬時程：
100% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每季)