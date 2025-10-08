Robinhood的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$198K到L6級別每year$903K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$381K。 查看Robinhood總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
L1
$198K
$143K
$38.3K
$17.5K
L2
$302K
$179K
$102K
$21.5K
L3
$411K
$210K
$183K
$17.8K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Robinhood，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
100%
年 1
在Robinhood，RSUs採用1年歸屬時程：
100% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每季)