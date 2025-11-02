公司目錄
Robert Walters
Robert Walters 招聘專員 薪資

Robert Walters的招聘專員薪酬 in Taiwan套餐中位數每year總計NT$999K。 查看Robert Walters總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/2/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Robert Walters
Recruiter
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
年度總薪資
NT$999K
職級
-
底薪
NT$999K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
獎金
NT$0
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
7 年
職涯等級是什麼 Robert Walters?
最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
常見問題

Robert Walters in Taiwan招聘專員最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為NT$2,376,598。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Robert Walters招聘專員職位 in Taiwan年度總薪酬中位數為NT$795,703。

