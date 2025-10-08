Rivian的品質保證軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從RIV-3級別每year$116K到RIV-6級別每year$251K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$120K。 查看Rivian總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
RIV-3
$116K
$104K
$11.4K
$0
RIV-4
$178K
$137K
$37.1K
$4K
RIV-5
$272K
$171K
$86.3K
$15K
RIV-6
$251K
$190K
$56K
$5.7K
50%
年 1
50%
年 2
在Rivian，RSUs採用2年歸屬時程：
50% 歸屬於 1st-年 (12.50% 每季)
50% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (12.50% 每季)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Rivian，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (25.00% 每年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Rivian，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)