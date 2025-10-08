公司目錄
Rivian
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪資
  • 軟體工程師

  • 分析工程師

Rivian 分析工程師 薪資

Rivian的分析工程師薪酬 in United StatesRIV-6級別每year總計$229K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$190K。 查看Rivian總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025

平均 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
RIV-3
Software Engineer I(入門級)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-4
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-5
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-6
Staff Software Engineer
$229K
$164K
$48.3K
$16.7K
查看 3 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級

$160K

獲得應得薪酬，不被愚弄

我們已協商數千個職位機會，並經常實現3萬美元以上（有時超過30萬美元）的薪資增長。讓我們為您協商薪資 或讓您的 履歷得到專業審查 ，由真正的專家 - 每日從事招聘工作的招聘人員為您服務。

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
匯出資料查看職缺

股權歸屬時程

50%

1

50%

2

股票類型
RSU

在Rivian，RSUs採用2年歸屬時程：

  • 50% 歸屬於 1st- (12.50% 每季)

  • 50% 歸屬於 2nd- (12.50% 每季)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Rivian，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (25.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Rivian，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

訂閱已驗證的 軟體工程師 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

常見問題

Rivian in United States分析工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$252,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Rivian分析工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$190,000。

精選職缺

    未找到Rivian的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Lucid Motors
  • ChargePoint
  • Aeva
  • Amazon
  • Yahoo
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源