Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies
Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies 後端軟體工程師 薪資

Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States套餐中位數每year總計$194K。 查看Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies
Software Engineer
Palo Alto, CA
年度總薪資
$194K
職級
L4
底薪
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$25.5K
獎金
$8K
在職年資
0 年
工作經驗
4 年
職涯等級是什麼 Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies?

$160K

最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
貢獻

常見問題

Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies in United States後端軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$326,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies後端軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$193,500。

其他資源