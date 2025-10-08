Riot Games的電玩遊戲軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從P1級別每year$141K到P5級別每year$371K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$247K。 查看Riot Games總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
P1
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
$224K
$189K
$5.5K
$30.2K
P4
$289K
$231K
$0
$57.2K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
