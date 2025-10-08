Riot Games的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從P1級別每year$140K到P4級別每year$292K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$215K。 查看Riot Games總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
P1
$140K
$127K
$3K
$9.6K
P2
$193K
$162K
$1.3K
$29.2K
P3
$244K
$192K
$3.4K
$48.9K
P4
$292K
$228K
$7K
$57.9K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
