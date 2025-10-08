Riot Games的後端軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從P1級別每year$133K到P5級別每year$430K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$282K。 查看Riot Games總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
P1
$133K
$121K
$0
$12K
P2
$211K
$168K
$0
$43.5K
P3
$237K
$188K
$4.7K
$44.4K
P4
$305K
$226K
$0
$79.3K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
