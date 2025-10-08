Riot Games的Technical Accountant薪酬 in United States範圍從P3級別每year$179K到P4級別每year$246K。 查看Riot Games總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/8/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票 ()
獎金
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$179K
$148K
$0
$30.6K
P4
$246K
$219K
$0
$26.8K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
