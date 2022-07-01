公司目錄
Ridgeline
Ridgeline 薪資

Ridgeline的薪資範圍從低端產品設計師每年總薪酬$93,465到高端軟體工程經理的$241,200。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Ridgeline. 最後更新： 11/29/2025

軟體工程師
Median $164K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

客戶服務
$206K
人力資源
$123K

產品設計師
$93.5K
產品經理
$141K
網路安全分析師
$169K
軟體工程經理
$241K
常見問題

Ridgeline最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$241,200。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ridgeline年度總薪酬中位數為$164,000。

