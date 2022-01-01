公司目錄
Richemont
Richemont 薪資

Richemont的薪資範圍從低端行銷每年總薪酬$18,384到高端解決方案架構師的$220,700。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Richemont. 最後更新： 11/29/2025

業務分析師
$48.6K
資料科學家
$210K
行銷
$18.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

產品經理
$144K
網路安全分析師
$125K
軟體工程師
$162K
軟體工程經理
$117K
解決方案架構師
$221K
技術專案經理
$54.6K
常見問題

Richemont最高薪職位是解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$220,700。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Richemont年度總薪酬中位數為$124,955。

其他資源

