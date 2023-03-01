公司目錄
Rice University
Rice University 薪資

Rice University的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$32,000到高端產品經理的$97,013。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Rice University. 最後更新： 11/29/2025

軟體工程師
Median $32K

研究科學家

化學工程師
Median $36K

研究工程師

資料科學家
Median $40K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Research Assistant
Median $40K
行政助理
$48.1K
生物醫學工程師
$51.7K
資料分析師
$58.8K
財務分析師
$77.4K
地質工程師
$66.7K
機械工程師
$34.8K
產品設計師
$79.6K
產品經理
$97K
常見問題

Rice University最高薪職位是產品經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$97,013。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Rice University年度總薪酬中位數為$49,910。

