Ricardo
Ricardo 薪資

Ricardo的薪資範圍從低端的使用者體驗研究員年度總薪酬$8,501到高端的機械工程師$100,000。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Ricardo. 最後更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

機械工程師
Median $100K
軟體工程師
$34.2K
使用者體驗研究員
$8.5K

常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Ricardo is 機械工程師 with a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ricardo is $34,232.

其他資源