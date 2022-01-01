公司目錄
Ribbon
Ribbon 薪資

Ribbon的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$21,138到高端資料分析師的$152,235。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Ribbon. 最後更新： 11/29/2025

軟體工程師
Median $21.1K

網路工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $59.4K
客戶服務
$71.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

資料分析師
$152K
硬體工程師
$58.8K
人力資源
$130K
產品經理
$59.6K
招聘專員
$109K
解決方案架構師
$83.6K
常見問題

Ribbon最高薪職位是資料分析師 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$152,235。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Ribbon年度總薪酬中位數為$71,889。

