公司目錄
Replicated
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Replicated 薪資

Replicated的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$170,000到高端軟體工程經理的$245,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Replicated. 最後更新： 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Median $170K
銷售工程師
$216K
軟體工程經理
$245K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
Options

在Replicated，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (1.04% 每期)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (1.04% 每期)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (1.04% 每期)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Replicated最高薪職位是軟體工程經理 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$245,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Replicated年度總薪酬中位數為$215,761。

精選職缺

    未找到Replicated的精選職缺

相關公司

  • HackerOne
  • PathAI
  • Smartronix
  • Egnyte
  • Malwarebytes
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源