Remitly的軟體工程師薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$163K到L5級別每year$412K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$225K。 查看Remitly總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/30/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
Software Engineer I(入門級)
$163K
$125K
$31.7K
$6.4K
L2
Software Engineer II
$232K
$152K
$69K
$11K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$352K
$202K
$143K
$7.3K
L4
Staff Software Engineer
$238K
$150K
$82.5K
$5K
查看 1 更多等級
新增薪酬比較等級
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
實習薪資

股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Remitly，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



包含職位

提交新職位

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

常見問題

Remitly in United States軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$412,250。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Remitly軟體工程師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$205,000。

精選職缺

    未找到Remitly的精選職缺

