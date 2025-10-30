Remitly的產品經理薪酬 in United States範圍從L1級別每year$102K到L5級別每year$419K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$174K。 查看Remitly總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$102K
$102K
$0
$0
L2
$219K
$159K
$57K
$3.4K
L3
$306K
$189K
$118K
$0
L4
$343K
$206K
$138K
$0
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Remitly，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)