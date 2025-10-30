Remitly的資料分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從L2級別每year$173K到L3級別每year$150K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$163K。 查看Remitly總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/30/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$173K
$120K
$52.5K
$0
L3
$150K
$115K
$35K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Remitly，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)