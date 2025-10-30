公司目錄
Remitly的資料分析師薪酬 in United States範圍從L2級別每year$173K到L3級別每year$150K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$163K。 查看Remitly總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/30/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$173K
$120K
$52.5K
$0
L3
$150K
$115K
$35K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
最新薪資提交
新增新增薪酬新增薪酬資料

公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Remitly，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



常見問題

Remitly in United States資料分析師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$195,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Remitly資料分析師職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$170,000。

