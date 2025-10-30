公司目錄
RELEX Solutions 軟體工程師 薪資

RELEX Solutions的軟體工程師薪酬 in Finland套餐中位數每year總計€63.4K。 查看RELEX Solutions總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 10/30/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
RELEX Solutions
Software Engineer
Helsinki, ES, Finland
年度總薪資
€63.4K
職級
L3
底薪
€63.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
獎金
€0
在職年資
3 年
工作經驗
15 年
職涯等級是什麼 RELEX Solutions?
最新薪資提交
全端軟體工程師

開發維運工程師

常見問題

RELEX Solutions in Finland軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為€86,773。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
RELEX Solutions軟體工程師職位 in Finland年度總薪酬中位數為€63,439。

其他資源