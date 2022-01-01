公司目錄
Relativity
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

Relativity 薪資

Relativity的薪資範圍從低端軟體工程師每年總薪酬$102,060到高端業務營運的$298,500。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Relativity. 最後更新： 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Software Engineer $102K
Advanced Software Engineer $120K
Senior Software Engineer $150K
Lead Software Engineer $178K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
Median $140K
軟體工程經理
Median $210K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
產品設計師
Median $119K
業務營運
$299K
資料科學經理
$217K
資料科學家
$147K
行銷
$168K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$145K
用戶體驗研究員
$110K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

5%

1

15%

2

30%

3

50%

4

股票類型
Options

在Relativity，Options採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 5% 歸屬於 1st- (5.00% 每年)

  • 15% 歸屬於 2nd- (15.00% 每年)

  • 30% 歸屬於 3rd- (30.00% 每年)

  • 50% 歸屬於 4th- (50.00% 每年)

有問題嗎？向社群提問。

造訪 Levels.fyi 社群，與不同公司的員工互動交流，獲取職涯建議等更多資訊。

立即造訪！

常見問題

Relativity最高薪職位是業務營運 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$298,500。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Relativity年度總薪酬中位數為$147,131。

精選職缺

    未找到Relativity的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Sema4
  • SpyCloud
  • Azavea
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源