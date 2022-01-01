公司目錄
REEF 薪資

REEF的薪資範圍從低端業務分析師每年總薪酬$72,000到高端銷售的$225,106。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 REEF. 最後更新： 11/14/2025

業務分析師
Median $72K
產品經理
Median $85K
項目經理
$113K

銷售
$225K
軟體工程師
Median $80K
股權歸屬時程

20%

1

20%

2

20%

3

20%

4

20%

5

股票類型
Options

在REEF，Options採用5年歸屬時程：

  • 20% 歸屬於 1st- (20.00% 每年)

  • 20% 歸屬於 2nd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 3rd- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 4th- (1.67% 每月)

  • 20% 歸屬於 5th- (1.67% 每月)

常見問題

REEF最高薪職位是銷售 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$225,106。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
REEF年度總薪酬中位數為$85,000。

