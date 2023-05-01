公司目錄
Redwood Trust
在此工作？ 認領您的公司
熱門洞察
  • 分享一些關於Redwood Trust的獨特見解，可能對其他人有幫助（例如：面試技巧、選擇團隊、獨特文化等）。
    • 關於

    Redwood Trust is a specialty finance company in the US that operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The company acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. It also originates and acquires business purpose loans, invests in securities retained from securitization activities, and qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

    http://www.redwoodtrust.com
    網站
    1994
    成立年份
    298
    員工人數
    $50M-$100M
    預估營收
    總部

    在您的信箱中獲得已驗證薪資

    訂閱已驗證的 職位邀請.您將透過電子郵件獲得薪酬詳細分析。 了解更多

    本網站受 reCAPTCHA 和 Google 隱私權政策 以及 服務條款 保護。

    精選職缺

      未找到Redwood Trust的精選職缺

    相關公司

    • Apple
    • Dropbox
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他資源