Reddit的軟體工程經理薪酬 in United States範圍從M2|Software Engineering Manager級別每year$456K到M3|Senior Software Engineering Manager級別每year$980K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$515K。 查看Reddit總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
M2|Software Engineering Manager
$456K
$262K
$195K
$0
M3|Senior Software Engineering Manager
$980K
$330K
$650K
$0
D1|Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
D2|Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
100%
年 1
在Reddit，股票/股權獎勵採用1年歸屬時程：
100% 歸屬於 1st-年 (100.00% 每年)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Reddit，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Reddit，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)
