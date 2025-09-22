Reddit 資訊技術專家 (IT) 薪資

公司目錄
Reddit的資訊技術專家 (IT)平均總薪酬範圍從每year$177K到$243K。 查看Reddit總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/22/2025

平均總薪酬

$192K - $228K
United States
常見範圍
可能範圍
$177K$192K$228K$243K
常見範圍
可能範圍

股權歸屬時程

100%

1

在Reddit，股票/股權獎勵採用1年歸屬時程：

  • 100% 歸屬於 1st- (100.00% 每年)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Reddit，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Reddit，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.



常見問題

Reddit資訊技術專家 (IT)最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$242,650。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Reddit資訊技術專家 (IT)職位年度總薪酬中位數為$177,240。

