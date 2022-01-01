公司目錄
Reddit 薪資

Reddit的薪資範圍從低端產品設計師每年總薪酬$125,899到高端軟體工程師的$874,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 Reddit. 最後更新： 8/29/2025

Reddit 標誌

$20K

軟體工程師
IC2 $159K
IC3 $266K
IC4 $416K
IC5 $478K
IC6 $874K

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

產品經理
IC1 $384K
IC3 $211K
IC4 $316K
IC5 $445K
資料科學家
IC3 $206K
IC4 $257K
IC5 $363K

產品設計師
IC1 $126K
IC4 $265K
IC5 $339K

用戶體驗設計師

軟體工程經理
Median $515K
銷售
IC3 $176K
IC4 $175K
資料科學經理
Median $450K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $260K
財務分析師
Median $140K
項目經理
Median $145K
招募專員
Median $145K
會計師
Median $154K

技術會計師

資料分析師
$250K
資訊技術專家 (IT)
$210K
專案經理
$201K
網路安全分析師
$222K
解決方案架構師
$147K

數據架構師

技術專案經理
$176K
股權歸屬時程

100%

1

在Reddit，股票/股權獎勵採用1年歸屬時程：

  • 100% 歸屬於 1st- (100.00% 每年)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Reddit，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Reddit，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)

常見問題

Reddit最高薪職位是軟體工程師 at the IC6 level，年度總薪酬為$874,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Reddit年度總薪酬中位數為$235,959。

