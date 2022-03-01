公司目錄
Reckitt
在這裡工作？ 認領您的公司

Reckitt 薪資

Reckitt的薪資範圍從低端的資訊技術專業人員年度總薪酬$14,462到高端的銷售$492,450。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Reckitt. 最後更新： 8/21/2025

$160K

獲得報酬，不被玩弄

我們已談判了數千份報價，並定期實現 $30K+（有時 $300K+）的加薪。讓您的薪資得到談判 或您的 履歷得到審查 由真正的專家——每天都從事招募工作的人——完成。

行銷
Median $161K
會計師
$127K
商業分析師
$20.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
資料分析師
$33.1K
財務分析師
$28.1K
資訊技術專業人員
$14.5K
管理顧問
$85.4K
機械工程師
$187K
產品經理
$114K
專案管理師
$31.9K
銷售
$492K
軟體工程師
$161K
解決方案架構師
$102K
技術專案經理
$93.2K
缺少您的職稱？

在我們的 薪酬頁面上搜尋所有薪資 新增您的薪酬 以幫助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

The highest paying role reported at Reckitt is 銷售 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $492,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reckitt is $97,799.

特色職位

    未找到Reckitt的特色職位

相關公司

  • Unilever
  • Sprint
  • Micro Focus
  • IGT
  • HSBC
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源