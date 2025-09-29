realtor.com的資料科學家薪酬 in United States範圍從T2級別每year$141K到T5級別每year$196K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$181K。 查看realtor.com總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$141K
$134K
$1.3K
$5.6K
T3
$192K
$158K
$15.8K
$18.4K
T4
$235K
$184K
$32.3K
$19.2K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
|未找到薪資資料
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***