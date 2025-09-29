公司目錄
Realtek Semiconductor
Realtek Semiconductor 項目經理 薪資

Realtek Semiconductor的項目經理薪酬 in Taiwan套餐中位數每year總計NT$3.42M。 查看Realtek Semiconductor總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/29/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Realtek Semiconductor
Project Manager
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
年度總薪資
NT$3.42M
職級
8
底薪
NT$1.9M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
獎金
NT$1.52M
在職年資
2 年
工作經驗
14 年
職涯等級是什麼 Realtek Semiconductor?

NT$5.08M

最新薪資提交
常見問題

The highest paying salary package reported for a 項目經理 at Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$5,207,790. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Realtek Semiconductor for the 項目經理 role in Taiwan is NT$3,308,468.

