REA Group 薪資

REA Group的薪資範圍從低端的產品設計師年度總薪酬$76,389到高端的解決方案架構師$144,619。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 REA Group. 最後更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Median $106K

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

資料工程師

產品經理
Median $127K
產品設計師
Median $76.4K

軟體工程經理
Median $131K
資料分析師
$100K
資料科學家
$119K
解決方案架構師
$145K
常見問題

