加拿大皇家銀行 薪資

RBC的薪資範圍從低端銷售每年總薪酬$36,123到高端幕僚長的$201,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 加拿大皇家銀行. 最後更新： 10/25/2025

軟體工程師
PL10 $50.4K
PL09 $58.9K
PL08 $80.7K
PL07 $110K
PL06 $121K
PL05 $118K

iOS工程師

前端軟體工程師

機器學習工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

網路工程師

品質保證軟體工程師

數據工程師

開發維運工程師

網站可靠性工程師

業務分析師
PL10 $38.4K
PL09 $50.4K
PL08 $69.8K
PL07 $83.8K
PL05 $51.5K
產品經理
PL08 $85.3K
PL07 $101K
PL06 $128K

資料科學家
PL08 $77.6K
PL07 $101K
PL06 $168K
財務分析師
Median $64.3K

Risk Analyst

產品設計師
PL08 $77.1K
PL07 $102K

用戶體驗設計師

軟體工程經理
Median $127K
資料分析師
Median $57.7K
項目經理
Median $71.1K
投資銀行家
Median $75.1K
解決方案架構師
Median $115K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $72.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $64.7K
用戶體驗研究員
Median $86.7K
精算師
Median $68.7K
會計師
Median $71K
業務營運
Median $51.1K
客戶服務
Median $38K
行銷
Median $101K
銷售
Median $36.1K
專案經理
Median $138K
業務營運經理
Median $99K
技術專案經理
Median $100K
資料科學經理
Median $82.1K
行政助理
$38.3K
業務開發
$44.7K
幕僚長
$201K
企業發展
$110K
平面設計師
$48.9K
人力資源
$200K
法務
$56.8K
管理顧問
$44.4K
行銷營運
Median $69.5K
合作夥伴經理
$113K
產品設計經理
$164K
技術寫作
$45.2K
全面薪酬
$95.6K
創投家
$121K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在RBC，股票/股權獎勵採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (2.08% 每月)

常見問題

RBC最高薪職位是幕僚長 at the Common Range Average level，年度總薪酬為$201,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
RBC年度總薪酬中位數為$79,163。

其他資源