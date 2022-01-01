公司目錄
Razorpay
Razorpay 薪資

Razorpay的薪資範圍從低端的行銷營運年度總薪酬$4,880到高端的解決方案架構師$200,862。 Levels.fyi 收集來自{{company}}的現任和前任員工的匿名且已驗證的薪資數據。 Razorpay. 最後更新： 8/24/2025

$160K

軟體工程師
Software Engineer $24.1K
Senior Software Engineer $46.9K
Lead Software Engineer $67.1K
Staff Software Engineer $74.6K

前端軟體工程師

後端軟體工程師

全端軟體工程師

DevOps 工程師

軟體工程經理
Median $101K
產品經理
Product Manager $64.5K
Senior Product Manager $79.3K
Principal Product Manager $114K

產品設計師
Median $44.8K

使用者體驗設計師

商業分析師
Median $22.8K
資料科學家
Median $33.9K
技術專案經理
Median $58.2K
商務拓展
$73.2K
資料分析師
$14K
資料科學經理
$194K
人力資源
$76.3K
管理顧問
$63.8K
行銷
$33.6K
行銷營運
$4.9K
產品設計經理
$67.4K
專案經理
$29.6K
專案管理師
$24.5K
銷售
$141K
解決方案架構師
$201K
技術文件撰寫人員
$29.4K
歸屬期

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在 Razorpay，RSUs 受 4 年歸屬期的約束：

  • 25% 歸屬期 1st- (25.00% annually)

  • 25% 歸屬期 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 歸屬期 4th- (2.08% 每月)

7 years post-termination exercise window.

常見問題

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Razorpay je 解決方案架構師 at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $200,862.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Razorpay je $63,845.

