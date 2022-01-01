Change
Razorpay
Razorpay
Razorpay 福利
新增福利
比較
預估總價值： $1,643
保險、健康與保健
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Custom Work Station
Free Breakfast
Employee Assistance Program
Free Dinner
Free Lunch
Free Drinks
$365
Free Snacks
$730
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Sabbatical
Paternity Leave
4 weeks
Maternity Leave
24 weeks
家庭
Adoption Assistance
Relocation Bonus
Remote Work
財務與退休
Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)
津貼與折扣
Learning and Development
其他
Pet Friendly Workplace
