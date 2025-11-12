公司目錄
Radix 全端軟體工程師 薪資

Radix的全端軟體工程師薪酬 in Brazil套餐中位數每year總計R$126K。 查看Radix總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 11/12/2025

中位數薪資
company icon
Radix
Software Engineer
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
年度總薪資
R$126K
職級
Senior
底薪
R$126K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
獎金
R$0
在職年資
1 年
工作經驗
8 年
常見問題

Radix in Brazil全端軟體工程師最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為R$228,092。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Radix全端軟體工程師職位 in Brazil年度總薪酬中位數為R$125,571。

