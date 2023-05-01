公司目錄
QVC
在此工作？ 認領您的公司

QVC 薪資

QVC的薪資範圍從低端客戶服務每年總薪酬$15,217到高端軟體工程師的$101,000。 Levels.fyi 收集匿名且經過驗證的薪資資訊，來源為 QVC. 最後更新： 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
軟體工程師
Median $101K
業務分析師
$83.6K
客戶服務
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
資料分析師
$62.6K
財務分析師
$40.2K
資訊技術專員
$46.9K
招聘專員
$24.1K
軟體工程經理
$87K
用戶體驗研究員
$84.6K
找不到您的職位？

在我們的 薪酬頁面 新增您的薪資 來協助解鎖頁面。


常見問題

QVC最高薪職位是軟體工程師，年度總薪酬為$101,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
QVC年度總薪酬中位數為$62,616。

精選職缺

    未找到QVC的精選職缺

相關公司

  • Roblox
  • Square
  • Snap
  • LinkedIn
  • SoFi
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他資源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/qvc/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.