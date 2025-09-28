Qualtrics的軟體工程經理薪酬 in United States範圍從Associate Manager級別每year$342K到Senior Director of Engineering級別每year$382K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$415K。 查看Qualtrics總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
Associate Manager
$342K
$202K
$126K
$14.4K
Manager
$424K
$240K
$154K
$30.4K
Senior Manager
$281K
$176K
$81.3K
$24K
Director of Engineering
$372K
$214K
$92.3K
$65.5K
公司
職級名稱
工作經驗年數
總薪酬
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Qualtrics，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：
25% 歸屬於 1st-年 (25.00% 每年)
25% 歸屬於 2nd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 3rd-年 (6.25% 每季)
25% 歸屬於 4th-年 (6.25% 每季)