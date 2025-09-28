公司目錄
Qualtrics
Qualtrics 銷售 薪資

Qualtrics的銷售薪酬 in United States範圍從L3級別每year$138K到L6級別每year$390K。 每year薪酬 in United States套餐的中位數總計$138K。 查看Qualtrics總薪酬套餐的基本薪資、股票和獎金明細。 最後更新： 9/28/2025

平均 薪酬按 等級
新增薪酬比較等級
等級名稱
總計
基本薪資
股票
獎金
L3
$107K
$85.9K
$5.8K
$15K
L4
$158K
$97.5K
$20K
$40K
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$270K
$180K
$66.7K
$22.7K
$160K

最新薪資提交
公司

地點 | 日期

職級名稱

標籤

工作經驗年數

總計 / 在該公司

總薪酬

底薪 | 股票(年) | 獎金
未找到薪資資料
股權歸屬時程

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票類型
RSU

在Qualtrics，RSUs採用4年歸屬時程：

  • 25% 歸屬於 1st- (25.00% 每年)

  • 25% 歸屬於 2nd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 3rd- (6.25% 每季)

  • 25% 歸屬於 4th- (6.25% 每季)



常見問題

Qualtrics in United States銷售最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$389,667。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
Qualtrics銷售職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$100,300。

精選職缺

    未找到Qualtrics的精選職缺

