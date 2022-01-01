公司目錄
Qualia
Qualia 福利

預估總價值： $1,095

保險、健康與福祉
  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Lunch

  • Free Snacks $730

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Disability Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Maternity Leave

  • Paternity Leave

    • 居家
  • Remote Work

    • 財務與退休
  • 401k

    • 津貼與折扣
  • Learning and Development

